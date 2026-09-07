Latur police, Nanded admin take steps to curb DJ music, amplification systems on Ganesh chaturthi

In Latur, police issued a directive to Ganesh mandals across the district to refrain from using DJs, Dolby sound systems and other high-volume amplifiers during the upcoming Ganpati festival. (Image generated with AI)

Even as Pune Police was yet to take a decision on imposing a complete ban on DJs in response to a demand by protesting citizens, the Latur police and Nanded district administration have taken concrete steps.

In Latur, police issued a directive to Ganesh mandals across the district to refrain from using DJs, Dolby sound systems and other high-volume amplifiers during the upcoming Ganpati festival.

The action in the two districts follow aggressive protests launched by Puneites led by activist Vidyanand Bapat against the use of DJs and other sound systems during festivals and religious events.

“If anyone violates pollution norms, they will face legal action,” said Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said on Monday. He appealed to Ganesh mandals to co-operate and support the “No DJ, No Dolby” initiative.