Latur police, Nanded admin take steps to curb DJ music, amplification systems on Ganesh chaturthi

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Even as Pune Police was yet to take a decision on imposing a complete ban on DJs in response to a demand by protesting citizens, the Latur police and Nanded district administration have taken concrete steps.
In Latur, police issued a directive to Ganesh mandals across the district to refrain from using DJs, Dolby sound systems and other high-volume amplifiers during the upcoming Ganpati festival.
The action in the two districts follow aggressive protests launched by Puneites led by activist Vidyanand Bapat against the use of DJs and other sound systems during festivals and religious events.
“If anyone violates pollution norms, they will face legal action,” said Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said on Monday. He appealed to Ganesh mandals to co-operate and support the “No DJ, No Dolby” initiative.
Similarly, Nanded district administration issued an order banning the use of sound amplification systems in the district from September 7 till November 4 as part of efforts to curb noise pollution during festivities and to maintain law and order, an official said on Monday.
District Collector Rahul Kardile who issued the order said such systems can impact the ears, heart and health of citizens and can cause fatal effects.
“High decibel sound could cause discomfort and health related problems, particularly for senior citizens, pregnant women, children and patients. Excessive noise may also affect hearing and cardiovascular health and pose risks to public safety,” he said.
The preventive order was issued under section 163(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
It applies to owners of such systems, operators and any other person using or operating such systems in the district, he said citing the order.
(With PTI inputs)