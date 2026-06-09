Farmer harnesses wife to plough after ox dies, Rohit Pawar seeks help

A distressed Latur farmer was forced to harness his wife to a plough after losing his ox, prompting calls from MLA Rohit Pawar for urgent aid. (Credit: Canva/Representational)

A farmer from Bambali village in Latur district on Tuesday apparently harnessed his wife to his plough the field because one of his oxen died after being struck by lightning and he lacked the financial means to purchase a replacement.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar demanded immediate assistance for the family and called for an unconditional, blanket loan waiver for farmers.

“In Bambali village, Deoni taluka, Latur district, Kashinath Gaikwad’s ox died after being struck by lightning. Lacking the financial means to purchase a second ox, he was forced to harness his own wife to the other side of the plow. This is the harrowing reality of our food provider. It is not just sad, but deeply painful, that a family which works to feed the entire nation is now forced to take the place of an animal,” the MLA said in a social media post.