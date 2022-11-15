scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Latest review of Covid cases finds drop in weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra

There were seven deaths due to Covid in the last week. The weekly Covid fatality rate for the state stood at 0.67. The weekly positivity has reduced from 1.57 per cent to 1.15 per cent.

The latest report by BJ Medical College has found a 29-year-old man from Pune to be infected with the new BQ1.1 variant in the Omicron family.

A review of new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks (October 31 to November 13) has found a decline in the weekly positivity rate across the state. “New Covid cases have reduced from 1,659 to 1,037,” Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said.

There were seven deaths due to Covid in the last week. The weekly Covid fatality rate for the state stood at 0.67. The weekly positivity has reduced from 1.57 per cent to 1.15 per cent. However, the weekly positivity rate is more than 2 per cent in Akola, Washim, Pune and Kolhapur districts.

As of November 14, there are 962 active Covid cases in the state. There are 288 active cases in Pune followed by 241 in Mumbai and183 in Thane. Meanwhile, there has been a steady decrease in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Out of the total new cases in the week, 1.99 per cent have been admitted to ICUs.

Pune man infected with BQ1.1 variant

The latest report by BJ Medical College has found a 29-year-old man from Pune to be infected with the new BQ1.1 variant in the Omicron family. He had travelled to Ireland and his illness was mild. He has recovered in home isolation and was vaccinated with two doses of the Covishield vaccine, according to the Maharashtra health department’s official statement.

