Lata Mangeshkar spent two years of her life in Shukrawar Peth

Written by Swarnali Joshirao

Although Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore and spent most of her life in Mumbai, the queen of melody spent 2 years of her life in Pune’s Shukrawar Peth as a teenager, in the 1940s.

Subhash Relekar, a neighbour, recollects his father Dattatrey Relekar saying that, “Deenanath Mangeshkar, Lata’s father, used to train all five siblings daily. When they used to sing, it would be musical relish for us. I will never forget those two years of my life.”

Lata’s father died in 1942 in the same house. Lata had learnt music from him and used to work in his musical plays from the age of 5.<Anand Saraf, known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of Pune's Ganesh Festival, recollects how they prepared and managed to invite Lata Mangeshkar in Peth's Ganesh Festival in 1990 on the special occasion of Lata Didi's 61th year.

"We wanted to recreate the same scene of Late Master Deenanath handing over his precious belongings to Lata di in his last days. We took help from Master Hrudaynath Mangeshkar and Ushatai. We managed to create the same surroundings,” said Anand Saraf. When the police came a day before Ganesh Utsav, only then did they believe Lata didi was coming within an hour. "I was awestruck with personality, aura and voice. She personally invited me for the next day's meet. After the event all of us volunteers literally sobbed in tears of happiness."