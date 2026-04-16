Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences foundation stone laid: Govt to look into critical infra support, says Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said charitable hospitals play a crucial role in society and the state must actively support them through policy and infrastructure. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured that the government will look into critical infrastructure support, including road development, water supply and concessional building permissions for the proposed Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi in Pune.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS). The function, organised by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, was accompanied by a solemn condolence meet in memory of Asha Bhosale.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said charitable hospitals play a crucial role in society and the state must actively support them through policy and infrastructure. “The state government will guarantee access roads in Nandoshi ahead of the project, ensure reliable water supply, and expedite permissions for charitable buildings with appropriate concessions,” Fadnavis said.