Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences foundation stone laid: Govt to look into critical infra support, says Fadnavis

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured that the government will look into critical infrastructure support, including road development, water supply and concessional building permissions for the proposed Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS) at Nandoshi in Pune.
He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences (LMIMS). The function, organised by the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, was accompanied by a solemn condolence meet in memory of Asha Bhosale.
Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said charitable hospitals play a crucial role in society and the state must actively support them through policy and infrastructure. “The state government will guarantee access roads in Nandoshi ahead of the project, ensure reliable water supply, and expedite permissions for charitable buildings with appropriate concessions,” Fadnavis said.
The Chief Minister also appreciated the work at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital that has remained true to its core values of patient care. Fadnavis admitted that there was a need for affordable health care and said initiatives taken up by charitable trusts were important in meeting this need as they place service above profit.
Mohan Bhagwat, sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, also lauded the new initiative and said a true tribute is one that serves society. “By dedicating the proposed institution to Lataji and Ashaji, their legacy will continue to inspire and benefit several,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that setting up this institute is a moment of pride for not just the city but the country. “Ashatai was pride of Maharashtra,” and would appreciate the role that the government played in the Laadki Bahin scheme. “Ashatai had to face several adversities, but we never saw her looking sad and crestfallen,” Shinde said and also remembered the Late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the well-attended event.
“It is around 25 five years since Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital was set up our core values are rational ethical medical practice and practice charity and empathy. Last year as many as 2.21 lakh patients were helped through charity to the tune of Rs 72.64 crore. There is a daily footfall of more than 2000 patients and with the increasing demand we decided to set up LMIMS at Nandoshi across 40 acres,” Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director and trustee of the hospital, said.
He elaborated on the institution’s plan which will include eight major centres. This will include a surgical super specialty hospital, medical super specialty, psychiatry hospital, palliative care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, wellness village and veterinary hospital. Affordable accommodation – a medical college has also been planned with Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha,” Dr Kelkar said.
Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle in an emotional speech recollected memories of his mother while Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle and managing trustee of the foundation and Usha Mangeshkar felicitated the guests. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and others were present.