Last rites of Major Shashidharan V Nair performed

The LAST rites of Major Shashidharan V Nair (33) were performed with full state honours and 21-gun salute in Pune on Sunday. Nair was martyred in an IED explosion along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Hundreds of people paid their respects to the soldier, whose 12-year-old cousin lit the pyre.

Advertising

On Sunday morning, Nair’s mortal remains were brought to his home in Mukai Nagar in Khadakwasla from the Military Hospital.

On Saturday evening, a ceremonial guard of honour at the National War Memorial was given to Nair, who is survived by his wife Trupti, mother Lata and sister.

As a symbol of respect, most commercial establishments in Mukai Nagar and Khadakwasla remained shut on Sunday morning. Hundred of local villagers, many of who knew Nair personally, walked in the funeral procession from Khadakwasla till Vaikunth crematorium.

The casket, wrapped in the Tricolour and mounted on an Army truck, was showered with flowers by residents en route.

At the crematorium, people chanted slogans like ‘Major Shashi Nair Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as Nair’s cousin Ashvat lit

the pyre.

Among those present were MP Anil Shirole, Girish Bapat, Deputy Mayor Sidharth Dhende, Additional Police Commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar and ACP Bhanupratap Barge.

Nair was born on July 30, 1985, and commissioned into the Army in December 2007. He went to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Girinagar and the NDA, and graduated in science from Fergusson College in 2006.

He was a member of the Army wing of the college’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit.

Advertising

While in the Army, he had served in high-altitude areas, in counterinsurgency forces and also on the LoC, and was an instructor in the Cadets Training Wing at the College of Military Engineering in Pune.