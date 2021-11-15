Last date for ITI admissions extended to November 30

The Director General of Training, New Delhi, has further extended the application date for admission to , (ITI) till November 30 for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Those students keen to pursue different trades offered by ITIs can visit, enrol and seek admission into any ITI in Maharashtra. Alternatively, admission can also be pursued through mahaITI, a mobile-based application where the admission-related processes and information can be gathered. The app is free and available on Google Play Store.

Till October 30, more than 90 per cent seats were allotted during the four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds conducted between September and October.

As such, 83,744 students have already enrolled this year in government ITIs and 27,784 have got seats in private ITIs.

The total number of students opting for ITIs will reach a new high this year as the number of students set to pursue education at ITIs is higher than in 2020. Last year, 1,06,530 students opted to pursue studies at an ITI in the state.

Maharashtra is among the states with the highest number of ITIs in the country. At least 417 government ITIs have a total student intake of more than one lakh and an additional 550 private ITIs have a student capacity of 45,000.

Officials of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra, said admissions into government ITIs had grown from 83.87 per cent in 2020 to 90.72 per cent this year. On the other hand, admissions to private ITIs fell from 51.87 per cent to 51.51 per cent between 2020 and 2021, respectively.