Pune Rural police launch laser speed camera pilot; TruCam II to track speeding up to 320 kmph on Pune-Mumbai highway

The Pune rural police have launched a six-month-long pilot project using laser speed cameras to curb speed-limit violations. Three laser speed cameras have been deployed at certain spots on the old Pune–Mumbai highway and other locations, the police said on Monday.

“The pilot project is being implemented with the support of the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS). The project began on Saturday in the jurisdictions of Lonavala and Vadgaon-Maval police stations in Pune district,” a press release from the police stated.

It mentioned that Paul Simcox, a road policing advisor from the GRSP, handed over the TruCam II Speed Cameras to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill.