Pune Rural police launch laser speed camera pilot; TruCam II to track speeding up to 320 kmph on Pune-Mumbai highway

The Pune rural police have launched a six-month-long pilot project using laser speed cameras to curb speed-limit violations. Three laser speed cameras have been deployed at certain spots on the old Pune–Mumbai highway and other locations, the police said on Monday.
“The pilot project is being implemented with the support of the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS). The project began on Saturday in the jurisdictions of Lonavala and Vadgaon-Maval police stations in Pune district,” a press release from the police stated.
It mentioned that Paul Simcox, a road policing advisor from the GRSP, handed over the TruCam II Speed Cameras to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill.
“The initiative will help in reducing road accident fatalities and improving overall road safety,” the release stated.
As per the Pune Rural Road Safety Report 2022–2023, about 57 per cent of the fatal accidents recorded in the district in 2022 and 2023 occurred in the Pune Rural area, with two-wheeler riders and pedestrians being the most affected.
“The report stated that 983 deaths due to road accidents were recorded in the Pune Rural Police jurisdiction in 2023, representing a 5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The data highlighted an urgent need for effective measures to control the speeding of vehicles,” the press release stated.
“The number of deaths due to road accidents in the Pune Rural region is very high. This pilot project is being implemented to control overspeeding through enhanced enforcement on key routes within the Pune rural jurisdiction. With the support of awareness campaigns, this enforcement will help reduce road accidents and the resulting deaths and injuries,” Gill was quoted as saying in the release.
The police said the laser speed cameras can accurately measure vehicle speeds up to 320 km per hour, both during the day and at night. These cameras can be hand-held by police personnel, mounted on tripods, or installed in police vehicles, enabling more effective detection and documentation of traffic violations.
The cameras can also capture high-resolution photographs and videos, providing clear evidence of traffic violations. In addition to speeding, the devices are capable of identifying other road safety violations, such as not wearing seat belts, riding without helmets, and using mobile phones while driving, thereby expanding the scope of enforcement.
In May 2025, around 40 officers from the Pune rural police were trained in using laser speed cameras. Additional training sessions were conducted in November 2025 and February 2026 for officers and personnel from the Lonavala and Vadgaon-Maval police stations.
The police said the data collected during the pilot phase would refine enforcement methods further.