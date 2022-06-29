Laser-guided anti-tank missile successfully tested from Arjun tank

THE indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army at the latter’s field ranges in Ahmednagar district on Tuesday.

The test was conducted at the KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) of the Army which is based in Ahmednagar. “In the test, the ATGM hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile,” said the Ministry of Defence.

The all-indigenous ATGM uses a ‘tandem’ High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead. The term tandem refers to the missiles using more than one detonation in order to effectively penetrate the protective armours of the adversary tanks.

The missile has the capacity of defeating armoured vehicles which use Explosive Reactive Armours (ERA), which are specially designed armour plates that can counter the impact of the attack projectile.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. The Laser Guided ATGM has the capability to defeat the protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 kilometre, officials said.

Engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for the MBT Arjun. With the trial, the ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier trials have been successful for maximum range.

This Laser Guided ATGM has been developed by two Pune based facilities of the DRDO’s Armament and Combat Engineering (ACE) Cluster — the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) — in association with Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of the Laser Guided ATGM. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams involved in design, development and trial of the system. He stated that successful development of laser guided ATGM will enhance the fire power of the MBT Arjun.