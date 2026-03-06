State panel seeks meet with CM to reiterate opposition to three language policy

Maharashtra’s Language Advisory Committee has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reiterate its opposition to teaching three languages in schools from Class 1 onwards. Led by writer and retired IAS officer Laxmikant Deshmukh, the committee seeks to explain the ‘scientific and educational’ reasons behind its opposition.

The letter was sent on February 28 based on a unanimous decision by the 29-member committee in a meeting held on February 12.

The committee has consistently opposed the early introduction of three languages since the issue arose in April 2025, after the government decided to introduce Hindi as the third language from class 1 onwards. After opposition from academic and political quarters, the GR was rolled back. A revised GR was released in June which made Hindi the default third language and allowed for another third language to be chosen if more than 20 students made such a request.