‘Language isn’t the issue, fare disputes are’: Pune commuters flag real gaps as Maharashtra mandates Marathi for drivers

The Maharashtra transport department’s decision to make basic Marathi proficiency mandatory for all auto and taxi drivers from May 1 has sparked concern, with commuters saying that fare disputes and policy gaps are more pressing issues, and transport unions questioning the threat of licence cancellations.

“Just as it is essential to take pride in one’s own mother tongue, it is equally important to respect the local language of any state while conducting business within that state. Therefore, effective May 1, it will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers to be able to read and write Marathi. The licences of drivers who fail to comply with these regulations will be revoked. Strict action will also be taken against any transport officials who disregard these rules and issue licences improperly,” Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister, said, announcing the move.

He added that though the provision already exists, it has not been strictly implemented. From May 1, Maharashtra Day, authorities will enforce the provision through 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.

“Numerous complaints have been received, particularly from areas such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur, indicating that many licensed drivers are unable to converse with passengers in Marathi, while some drivers deliberately avoid speaking the language,” Sarnaik said.

Commuters point to fare confusion

For regular commuters, however, everyday challenges go beyond language. Madhuri Netake, a resident of Karve Nagar, said, “I frequently use auto-rickshaws, and I have not faced any major issue regarding Marathi in Pune. Most drivers understand and communicate in both Marathi and Hindi without problems.”

She added, “A more pressing issue is the mismatch between fares shown on app-based platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, and what drivers demand based on RTO-approved rates. This often leads to confusion and arguments. The pending aggregator policy should be prioritised to address these everyday problems.”

Unions question timing

Transport unions have raised concerns over the sudden push and the threat of licence cancellations. Bapu Bhave, president of the Vidyarthi Vahatuk Sanghatana, a union representing school bus, van, and autorickshaw operators in Maharashtra, said, “Marathi being our regional language, everyone in the state must have knowledge of it. But transport authorities in the past have issued permits without testing properly, and now suddenly they are threatening to revoke them. We will move the high court if licences are cancelled arbitrarily.”

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He added that Pune has not seen significant communication barriers. “I have been in this business for several decades, and there are no major issues in Pune. Commuters and drivers here manage in Marathi as well as Hindi. The situation may be different in some pockets of Mumbai,” he said.

Criticising the government’s priorities, Bhave said, “Ministers frequently travel across the state—do all airport staff in Maharashtra speak Marathi? Should the rule apply there as well? It appears such enforcement is being used to target marginalised sections instead of addressing pressing issues like non-functional fitness test centres in Pune since mid-March and some ST buses operating without it.”

Call for uniform implementation

Worker representatives have welcomed the intent but demanded broader and fair enforcement. Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the trade union Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, said, “The Transport Ministry’s decision to mandate the use of Marathi is welcome. However, why should enforcement be limited only to rickshaw and taxi drivers? Ministers should begin this initiative with their own government machinery, contractors, and even the film industry.”

He added, “The government should refrain from targeting the working class every time to serve political objectives. If such a rule is necessary, it must be applied uniformly.”

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Moreover, some unions have backed the decision but stressed the need for proper processes. Shafique Patel, president of auto-rickshaw union Azad Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatana, said, “I welcome the decision. Non-Marathi speakers should not be given permits. However, if permits are to be issued, then proper language tests and document verification must be carried out. Those who fail should be given time to learn Marathi and reapply.”

He added, “In Pune alone, permits have crossed 1 lakh. Earlier, language tests were conducted, but in many cases, permits were issued using inauthentic documents. There must be strict scrutiny, and officials responsible for such lapses should face action.”

RTO yet to receive guidelines

Officials say clarity on implementation is still awaited. Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, Pune, said, “As per 2014 and 2015 government circulars, knowledge of the regional language is mandatory along with documents like medical and character certificates for obtaining a driving badge. However, we have not yet received fresh instructions regarding the enforcement drive so far.”

He added, “The inspection mechanism, whether drivers will be given time to comply, and the process of licence cancellation are yet to be specified. Also, if we find that earlier declarations or affidavits were inauthentic, action will be taken.”