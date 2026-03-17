Langar services to cut meals as LPG crisis hits Pune Gurudwaras

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

With limited supply and rising demand of LPG cylinder amid the shortage crisis, Pune’s Gurudwaras are now facing taking the brunt of it. Gurudwaras, known for their tradition of serving langar to hundreds of devotees daily, are struggling to maintain their daily operations. Management committees are being forced to rethink cooking schedules, ration gas usage, and explore alternative solutions to ensure that the sacred tradition of providing free meals continues without disruption.

Colonel Singh Siddhu, manager of Gurunanak Darbar Gurudwara camp Pune said,”Our gurdwara serves 2,000-2,500 devotees daily and rises to 3,000-4,000 on weekends with prasad prepared twice daily and rotis on gas-powered machines. We are facing severe LPG shortages, we run a medical foundation, school, and trust. Around 100-150 workers, including outsiders, are also here . Our Chairman Charanjeet Singh is engaging PMC with a written application. We’ve shifted from queues to piped gas, but now rely on wood if needed. We expect gas continuity from the government.”

Similarly, Maninder Singh Bindra, President, Aundh Gurudwara said, “We require three to four LPG cylinders every week to arrange langar, but currently we have only limited cylinders, which is insufficient to prepare full meals. Last week, we had no choice but to serve only dal and rice, and we fear the same situation may continue this week due to the ongoing shortage of LPG supply. Our gurdwara serves langar twice daily, feeding around 100 to 150 people on weekdays and 400 to 500 people on weekends.”

With an increase in the number of hotels shutting down people are relying on the Gurdwara for food, Bindra added. “Unfortunately, we are unable to procure commercial gas cylinders despite our efforts. We sincerely request the PMC to provide five to six cylinders, and we are fully prepared to make the necessary payment,” he said.

Daljit Singh, organizer at Vimannagar Gurudwara said, “People from all communities come together and sit in the spirit of equality and seva. Every week we prepare simple meals like dal, rice, kheer, and aloo puri between 10:30 am and 1 pm. To cook this food we require at least two gas cylinders each Sunday. Unfortunately, we are unable to secure cylinders regularly. We have stock that will last us until Sunday, but we cannot guarantee the next one. If the situation continues, we may be forced to stop the langar. That would be heartbreaking, because many people wait for this meal and the sense of community it brings.”

On the other hand, Yerawada’s Gurudwara Dasmesh Darbar is facing the risk of shutting down. “For the past two days, our man has been running around trying to get a gas cylinder, but we still haven’t received one. Every Sunday we serve langar at the Gurudwara, and around 200-300 people come. Many of them are poor, hungry, and waiting with hope for a meal. With the cylinders we already had, we somehow managed daily tea and water, but now the kitchen is at risk of shutting down if we don’t get one soon. The bigger concern is continuing the langar for those who depend on it. I told them that I would bring one from my own home. In times like this, we move forward with faith. Believing that God will take care of the rest. Everything here runs on service, trust, and the hope that no one who comes here leaves hungry,” said the organiser Darshan Singh.

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With hotel closures leading to increase in dependence on community kitchens, the Gurudwaras are appealing to the Pune Municipal Corporation and the government for a steady LPG supply to ensure that the tradition of langar continues.

This author is an intern at The Indian Express