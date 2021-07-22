Landslides, localised flooding and damage to crops in Pune district after heavy rains

Localised flooding was reported from several places in Ambegaon, at Malawali near Lonavala and some people stranded were safely evacuated. (Express photo)

Incessant heavy rains in various parts of Pune district since the early hours of Wednesday have resulted in landslides leading to the closure of roads, localised flooding and damages to paddy crop at some places, Pune district administration and rural police have said. There has been no death reported due to rain-related incidents.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune district for July 22. The rain may relent in a couple of days as medium to heavy and sporadic rainfall has been predicted across the district for July 23 and 24 respectively.

Mulshi, Bhor, Mawal and Velha talukas received very heavy rainfall Junnar, Khed and Ambegaon talukas received heavy rainfall. As per the district administration and police, sudden displacement of mass of soil and rocks in hilly areas and ghat sections led to landslides and closure of roads at Mauje Koltawade in Ambegaon, Varandha Ghat in Bhor and Apte Ghewande in Mawal. Low-lying bridges at Dhamane, Vadiwale, Mauje Pimpri, Mauje Chandkhed in Mawal were closed. Localised flooding was reported from several places in Ambegaon, at Malawali near Lonavala and some people stranded were safely evacuated.

Kharoshi, Bhivegaon, Shendurli, Mandoshi and Pabhe in Khed taluka and Kolchafesar and Morve in Mawal taluka reported damage to paddy crops.

The fifth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned eight teams in coastal areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai and two more in flood-prone areas of Kolhapur district. 10 more teams are on standby at the NDRF headquarters in Pune, said the officials.