Landslide at Tamhini ghat, traffic stalled for a few hours

Tamhini ghat, which connects Mulshi area in Pune to Kolad in Konkan, was closed for traffic on Wednesday morning due to a landslide. The road was opened at about 1 pm after the debris was removed.

According to local police, a large chunk of soil, rocks and vegetation came sliding down on the road at Nive village in Tamhini ghat around 8 am, blocking the road completely.

Officers from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, along with local residents and Forest Department officials, cleared the debris with the help of earth movers. The process took over four hours.

“The ghat area had to be closed for traffic due to the landslide but was opened after the debris was cleared. No casualties were reported. As it was a weekday and morning hours, the traffic was light but the vehicles had to be halted till the work was completed,” said Inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station.

Tamhini ghat area is a popular tourist spot and it also has a wildlife sanctuary. The area, which is part of the catchment area of Mulshi dam, is among areas in India that have received very high rain this monsoon.

For the last two days, the catchment area of Mulshi dam has been receiving incessant rain.