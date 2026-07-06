Pune-Mumbai highways blocked after heavy rain, expressway section damaged

2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 08:57 AM IST
Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune–Mumbai Highway was suspended early Monday following a landslide and damage to a retaining wall on the Missing Link, caused by heavy rainfall that led to water accumulation.
Authorities have urged motorists to follow official traffic advisories and avoid travelling on the Pune–Mumbai route until the situation improves and traffic movement is restored. They said further updates on the reopening of the highways will be issued after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for traffic.
The State Highway Police said the landslide occurred during the early hours at the end of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link section of the Expressway, also referred to as the Connecting Link. They said the retaining wall at the site was damaged in the incident.
A fallen tree caused extensive damage to a power line on the old Pune–Mumbai Highway, forcing the closure of the route. At some locations, knee-deep water accumulation was also reported.
“Traffic in both directions (Pune–Mumbai and Mumbai–Pune) has been stopped until further notice. Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued,” the State Highway Police said.
“Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies. We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety,” they added.
The suspension comes amid heavy rainfall across the region, which has triggered disruptions at multiple locations