Pune-Mumbai highways blocked after heavy rain, expressway section damaged

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the Pune–Mumbai route and follow official traffic advisories until normal traffic is restored.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 08:57 AM IST
A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit.A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit (Photo/ANI)
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Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune–Mumbai Highway was suspended early Monday following a landslide and damage to a retaining wall on the Missing Link, caused by heavy rainfall that led to water accumulation.

Authorities have urged motorists to follow official traffic advisories and avoid travelling on the PuneMumbai route until the situation improves and traffic movement is restored. They said further updates on the reopening of the highways will be issued after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for traffic.

The State Highway Police said the landslide occurred during the early hours at the end of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link section of the Expressway, also referred to as the Connecting Link. They said the retaining wall at the site was damaged in the incident.

A fallen tree caused extensive damage to a power line on the old Pune–Mumbai Highway, forcing the closure of the route. At some locations, knee-deep water accumulation was also reported.

“Traffic in both directions (Pune–Mumbai and Mumbai–Pune) has been stopped until further notice. Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued,” the State Highway Police said.

“Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies. We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety,” they added.

The suspension comes amid heavy rainfall across the region, which has triggered disruptions at multiple locations

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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