Pune-Mumbai highways blocked after heavy rain, expressway section damaged

A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit (Photo/ANI)

Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune–Mumbai Highway was suspended early Monday following a landslide and damage to a retaining wall on the Missing Link, caused by heavy rainfall that led to water accumulation.

Authorities have urged motorists to follow official traffic advisories and avoid travelling on the Pune–Mumbai route until the situation improves and traffic movement is restored. They said further updates on the reopening of the highways will be issued after weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe for traffic.

The State Highway Police said the landslide occurred during the early hours at the end of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link section of the Expressway, also referred to as the Connecting Link. They said the retaining wall at the site was damaged in the incident.