Land will be provided to municipal councils and nagar panchayats for solid waste management: Balasahe Thorat

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to provide land to municipal councils and nagar panchayats for solid waste management, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Thursday.

In a press release, the minister said, “Many cities in the state are facing a problem of managing their solid waste. In many places, the lack of an effective method of solid waste management has often led to serious disputes between the local administration and the villagers. Some municipalities do not have space available. All of this is having an impact on solid waste management… More than 150 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state had cleared a resolution in their general body meetings and sent it to the district collector, requesting the government to provide space for collection and treatment of waste. With this in mind, the government has now given the authority to the district collector to provide space for solid waste management. This decision will help solve a major problem for smaller municipalities and municipal councils in the state.”

Thorat said the amount of waste generated in smaller cities and towns has multiplied in the last few years due to the growth in population and industrialisation.

“Garbage starts to pile up in the city, and if waste is not disposed of properly, it can lead to unhygienic conditions, spread of disease, pollution, and environmental degradation. Now that the main problem of space has been addressed, solid waste management will be done properly,” said Thorat.

