Land unavailable for vehicle parking at Metro

TWO DAYS after Metro rail service took off, commuters who are coming from outside Pimpri-Chinchwad, are finding it difficult to park their vehicles before boarding the train. Much to the commuters’ disappointment, the MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, has conceded that land for making parking space for vehicles is not available.

“There is paucity of land along the Pune-Mumbai highway for developing parking space. If we get the land, we will set up parking lots. We are not saying that it is not possible…We will set up the parking lot if we get land in our possession,” MahaMetro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane told this newspaper on Tuesday.

Sonawane said actually the purpose of implementing the Metro service is to discourage private vehicles which are clogging the city’s roads and delay the movement vehicles.