Land transfer for Pune airport expansion in progress; 3 more golf carts added for passenger transit: Airport Director

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Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke on Wednesday gave updates on several ongoing developments at the airport, including the pending land transfer for expansion, the proposed hub-and-spoke model for international travel, and the reopening of the renovated old terminal building, during a media briefing.
On the long-pending transfer of Indian Air Force land needed for the airport’s expansion, Dhoke said the process was progressing, though it involved multiple authorities. “It is a 13-acre land parcel, and we have already built the new offices that were coming under this land that were supposed to get demolished,” he said.
Asked about the delay, Dhoke said, “Not only the Indian Air Force, but the Defence Estate Officer (DEO) is also involved in it. And the DEO, before giving a go-ahead, appoints a Board of Officers (BOO) for the land handover. Work is in progress, and we are hopeful that the process will be completed soon. Following the land handover, a master plan would be prepared,” he said.
On the hub-and-spoke model for Pune Airport, Dhoke said, “A multi-stakeholder team had visited in July for preliminary assessment, but the further decision rests with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, since it involves multiple agencies such as customs and immigration.”
Under the hub-and-spoke model, passengers flying out of Pune would be able to complete international pre-departure formalities – including immigration, customs clearance and baggage check-in – at Pune itself, before taking a domestic connecting flight to an international hub.
On the reopening of the airport’s renovated old terminal building to the public, Dhoke said, “The matter is currently with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in Mumbai, and would be sent to Delhi next, and the building is expected to open soon.”
To make it easier for passengers to move between the arrival terminal and the AeroMall, Dhoke said, “Three new nine-seater golf carts have been added to the airport’s existing fleet of three, along with two more operated by the AeroMall – taking the total to eight. The airport also has three 35-seater buses in operation for the same route.”
Responding to questions on repeated delays in SpiceJet flights, Dhoke said the airport was not responsible for the disruptions. “The delay is not due to any issues at Pune Airport, and is beyond our control,” he said.
On the presence of stray dogs on airport premises, Dhoke said the airport was working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and monitoring the situation in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict.
“We are in coordination with PMC and, following the Supreme Court verdict, we are continuously monitoring dog presence. However, even when dogs are rescued and moved away, residents are seen leaving dogs near the airport premises on the city side, so we again call PMC,” he said, adding that the AAI and the Indian Air Force have completely restricted the entry of dogs on the airside.