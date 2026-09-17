Land transfer for Pune airport expansion in progress; 3 more golf carts added for passenger transit: Airport Director

On the presence of stray dogs on airport premises, Dhoke said the airport was working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and monitoring the situation in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke on Wednesday gave updates on several ongoing developments at the airport, including the pending land transfer for expansion, the proposed hub-and-spoke model for international travel, and the reopening of the renovated old terminal building, during a media briefing.

On the long-pending transfer of Indian Air Force land needed for the airport’s expansion, Dhoke said the process was progressing, though it involved multiple authorities. “It is a 13-acre land parcel, and we have already built the new offices that were coming under this land that were supposed to get demolished,” he said.

Asked about the delay, Dhoke said, “Not only the Indian Air Force, but the Defence Estate Officer (DEO) is also involved in it. And the DEO, before giving a go-ahead, appoints a Board of Officers (BOO) for the land handover. Work is in progress, and we are hopeful that the process will be completed soon. Following the land handover, a master plan would be prepared,” he said.