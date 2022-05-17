Land deal goes wrong, Pune lawyer murdered; 4 held

The investigation into a missing persons case involving a 60-year-old lawyer from Pune has revealed that he was abducted and murdered and his body was thrown into a hilly area in Lonavala after a dispute over a land deal in Mulshi.

The Pune Rural police have arrested four people, including a 22-year-old prime suspect, in the case.

The deceased, Milind Dattatray Shiwankar (60), was a lawyer in Kothrud who had been facilitating land deals in the Mulshi area over the last few years. On May 12, Shiwankar’s family members approached the police and reported him missing from the Mulshi area since May 11.

The police got a lead about a suspect identified as Vikrant Subhash Kamble (22). A resident of Kasar Amboli in Mulshi, Kamble had a spat with Shiwankar because he thought he had been duped by him in two land deals. According to the police, Shiwankar went missing after he met Kamble and a few others at a hotel in Pirangut area.

Following leads, police arrested Kamble and accomplices Pavan Hanwate (22), Prakash Kamble (52) and Irfan Khan (20). According to the police, Shiwankar was kidnapped in a car, strangled, bludgeoned and stabbed to death. His body was then dumped in a hilly area near Tiger Point in Lonavala. After the arrest of the four suspects, the police traced the body of the deceased.