Lancet study shows challenge before India in meeting 2030 maternal mortality goals

A recent study in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Women’s Health journal shows the challenge before India in meeting the Sustainable Development Goal of bringing down the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to below 70 deaths per 1 lakh live births by 2030.

While the country has successfully brought down maternal mortality numbers from 1.19 lakh in 1990 to 36,900 in 2015 and 24,700 in 2023, the progress has slowed. As per the study, ‘Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors’, while the MMR in India stood at 508 in 1990, it was down to 116 deaths per lakh live births in 2023.

India accounted for one-tenth of all maternal mortality numbers in 2023, the study says, putting the total deaths globally at 2.4 lakh.

The study also shows that 100 of the 204 countries and territories covered had reached the 2030 SDG target of below-70 MMR by 2023. Of the 104 not yet meeting the target, 15 had MMR in the range of 70 to 100, 16 between 100 and 140 (including India), and 73 MMR greater than 140.

Apart from India, the countries struggling to meet the SDG 2030 target include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Given the low starting point, India, however, remains among countries to have seen the most substantial improvement in MMR since 1990, along with Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nepal and Rwanda.

Maternal mortality is defined as deaths due to obstetric complications or comorbid disorders exacerbated by pregnancy, up to 1 year after the end of the pregnancy, irrespective of the method by which pregnancy ended.

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Dr Anjali Radkar, a demographer and former Professor and Head, Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, says that within India, while the South and some states are on course to achieving the SDG target by 2030, the overall MMR is being pulled down by states such as Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Sample Registration System (SRS), which is the major source of fertility and mortality rates in India, while India’s MMR declined from 122 per one lakh live births in 2015-17 to 88 in 2021-2023, MMR in Assam came down from 215 to 110 in the same period, and in UP, from 197 to 141, Radkar pointed out.

The demographer advised targeted action, including by strengthening primary healthcare systems, with a focus on maternal and child health. “When child mortality declines, fertility rates tend to decrease as well. Lower fertility in turn, contributes to a reduction in maternal mortality… This integrated approach can play a key role in reducing MMR,” she said, adding that unless maternal mortality was reduced, the global SDG goals for maternal health would also remain out of reach.

At the same time, experts at the International Institute for Population Sciences pointed to the possibly flawed presentation in the study, grouping smaller countries with India. “Because India has a much larger number of births, comparing absolute maternal death numbers with countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Nigeria is not appropriate,” Dr Nandita Saikia, a professor at the institute, said.

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Pointing out that MMR was 565 for Congo compared to 116 for India, Saikia said: “Remember that India had about 23.22 million births in 2023 against 4.37 million in Congo… In India’s case, wide demographic diversity further adds to the complexity and may affect the accuracy of such comparison.”

Saikia also pointed to different numbers for maternal mortality calculated for India by the United Nations Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group and the SRS for 2023, at 80 and 88, respectively.

As per the Lancet study, haemorrhage and hypertensive disorders – easily preventable – accounted for nearly half (above 40%) of the maternal deaths in 2023. Setbacks to general healthcare during Covid are believed to have played a role in the slide seen in 2020-21.