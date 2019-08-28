Pune’s Sangeeta Lalwani now member of SAARC Women Entrepreneurs council

Sangeeta Lalwani, a Pune-based entrepreneur, has been appointed as the International Council Member of SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC). SCWEC is a wing of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry that operates with the objective of developing and promoting women entrepreneurs in the South-Asian region. Apart from successfully running a jewellery business, Lalwani has also been active in various projects related to women empowerment.

She also served as the immediate past president of FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation).

“To be an International Execute Council Member of SCWEC is a big honour and a huge responsibility as well. Women are enthusiastic and courageous by nature, and if we support them at the right point, we can build very good entrepreneurs out of them,” Lalwani said.