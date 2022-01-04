Lakdi Pul to be closed at night from January 5 to 10 for metro work

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bridge on Mutha River, popularly known as Lakdi Pul – a crucial link connecting Deccan Gymkhana and Peth areas in Pune – will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am every day from January 5 to 10 in view of metro rail work, police said.

A communication announcing temporary traffic diversions due to the closure of the Lakdi Pul was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame on Monday night. The bridge will be open for traffic as usual during the day but will remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am, when the metro work will be done.

The communication said that during this period, the work of placing the girder between pillars of serial number 155 and 156 of the Pune Metro stretch between Vanaz and Pune Court will be completed.

Officials said the timings had been chosen considering the least traffic flow during the period.

Night traffic from Karve Road to Alka Talkies Chowk will be diverted via Goodluck Chowk, Natraj Chwok, the PMPML Bus Stop and the Bhide Bridge. Vehicles coming from Jangli Maharaj Road and Apte Road will be diverted via Khandojibaba Chowk, Rasashala Chowk and the SM Joshi Bridge. And vehicles coming from Laxmi Road and Tilak Road will be diverted via Ramanbaug Chowk and Appa Balwant Chowk.

Last year, for similar construction work, the bridge was closed at night between August 24 and September 12.