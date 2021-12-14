Lag in vaccination of senior citizens in PCMC

WHILE Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar last week warned that those who have delayed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will face restrictions on their movements, the vaccination of those in the age group of 60 years and above has been trailing compared to other age groups. In case of both COVID doses, the 60 years and above group is far behind the other two groups, PCMC officials said.

While 100 per cent citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 have taken the first dose, 73 per cent of those in the age group of 44 to 59 years have got the second dose. In case of the 60 years and above group, the figure is just 63 per cent.

In terms of actual numbers, 11,25,433 citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated while the target was 10,87,300. This group actually crossed the 100 per cent vaccination mark, PCMC health department said.

In the age group of 45 to 59 years, 2,89,715 citizens have received their first doses while the target is 3,98,200. In the age group of 60 years and above, 1,77,888 citizens have been vaccinated with the first dose while the target is 2,81,100.

In case of second doses, the 18 to 44 years age group is ahead of the other two groups, with 7,44,070 citizens or 68 per cent having got the second dose.

In the 45 to 60 years age group, 2,30,940 or 58 per cent of citizens have got the second dose. In the 60 years and age group, 1,56,226 citizens or 56 per cent citizens have received their second dose.

Overall, PCMC has vaccinated 27,96,409 citizens or 79 per cent with the first and second dose. Of which 15,93,036 or 90 per cent have received the first dose while 12,033,73 or 68 per cent citizens have received the second dose.

Conceding that vaccination of the third group is lagging, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “As per our information, many people from Pimpri-Chinchwad have received their first and second doses outside Pimpri-Chinchwad limits. We don’t have their record. At least 5-7 per cent of them must have done so. Therefore, the percentage of those with second doses will go up if we add those who have taken dose outside PCMC limits.”

Dhakane said many of the citizens after taking first doses have either travelled outside PCMC limits for job purpose or shifted their residence as there was a time lag of 84 days. “These must be those who were supposed to take Covishield doses,” he said.

Stating that they have launched a full-fledged drive to vaccinate senior citizens with both doses, Dhakane said the PCMC commissioner has issued directives to all zonal offices to create awareness and reach out to senior citizens, the ailing or the disabled and ensure their full vaccination. “The zonal offices have been asked to take help of NGOs and senior citizens organisations for this purpose,” he said.

Dhakane said that not just the senior citizens group, vaccination in all groups has seen a spurt, especially after the Omicron scare. “In the past few days, there is brisk vaccination taking place at all our centres Maybe it is because of the Omicron scare. We are determined to achieve full vaccination soon as we are getting ample doses from the government. Nearly 60,000 doses are available daily with us,” he said.

Dhakane also said the COVID Care Centre at Chikhli, which was found ransacked last week, is being set right. Activists had complained to PCMC that the centre, which had been shut in July after COVID cases dipped, had become a gambling den. PCMC officials who inspected the centre had found it in disarray, with most of the equipment burnt or tattered.

Dhakane said as the centre was shut, some miscreants might have broken in. “We have instructed officials to ensure proper security at the centre and get it in order,” he said.

He denied that PCMC had incurred heavy loss on account of the ransacking.