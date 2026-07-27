‘Save some Ladki Bahin money, don’t spend it on shopping’: Maharashtra Minister

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides Rs 1,500 every month to women aged 21 to 65 years from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. (File Photo)

Months after the Maharashtra Government disqualified 92 lakh women from its flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said Sunday beneficiaries should refrain from spending the monthly assistance given to them on shopping.

The scheme provides Rs 1,500 every month to women aged 21 to 65 years from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. Government employees, income tax payers and beneficiaries of certain other welfare schemes are excluded.

“The beneficiaries should not spend all the Rs 1,500 they receive entirely on shopping, but rather save a portion of that money,” Tatkare said at an event in Washim district.

“We are telling all the beneficiary women not to spend all Rs 1,500 on shopping. Save a few hundred rupees in self-help groups (SHGs), banks, or cooperative societies, and use them wisely. This will benefit you in the future.”