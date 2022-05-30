Ladakh bus accident: Soldiers cremated with full military honours in Satara and Kolhapur

TWO soldiers from Maharashtra, who were among the seven Army soldiers killed in the accident in Ladakh in which a bus carrying soldiers fell into Shyok river, were cremated with full military hours at their native places in Satara and Kolhapur districts, in presence of large emotional gatherings comprising families, friends and villagers.

The bus carrying 26 soldiers of 22 Maratha Light Infantry was moving from Partapur Transit Camp to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif in Turtuk Sector, when it skidded off the road and fell into Shyok River on Friday. The accident took place 25 km from Thoise, which is a key military base in Nubra Valley in Ladakh. Of the seven soldiers killed in the accident, Subedar Vijay Sarjerao Shinde is from Visapur village in Khatav Taluka of Satara district and Naik Prashant Shivaji Jadhav (28) is from Basarge Village in Gadhinglaj taluka of Kolhapur. The other five soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Gurudyal Sahu, Hav MD Saijal T, Naik Sandeep Kumar Pal, Naik Ramanuj Kumar and Lance Naik Bappaditya Thutia.

At least seven soldiers Army died after a vehicle they were traveling fell in the Shyok river at the Turtuk sector in Nubra on Friday. (ANI Photo/Shot by Locals, verified by Security Forces) At least seven soldiers Army died after a vehicle they were traveling fell in the Shyok river at the Turtuk sector in Nubra on Friday. (ANI Photo/Shot by Locals, verified by Security Forces)

Mortal remains of Subedar Shinde were flown to Pune and were then taken to Visapur by road. Naik Jadhav’s mortal remains were taken to Belgaum by air and then moved to Basarge by road. Subedar Shinde was cremated at 1.30 pm at Visapur and Jadhav’s last rites were performed at 2 pm at Basarge, local officials said. The arrangement of transport was made by various regional military formations, who also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at their respective stations on the way to their villages.

The Army said in a tweet, “General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff and All Ranks of Indian Army offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at high altitude area in Ladakh.” Both Subedar Shinde and Naik Jadhav came from families that have traditions of military service. Naik Prashant Shivaji Jadhav (28), who had joined the 22 Maratha Light Infantry of the Army eight years ago, is survived by his wife Padma, 10-month-old daughter Niyati, parents Shivaji and Renuka Jadhav and three sisters and their families. Subedar Shinde, who was in his mid-40s, is survived by his wife Priyanka, twin daughters, two brothers and mother.