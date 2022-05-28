Ladakh accident: Two soldiers from Maharashtra among seven killed

Two of the seven soldiers killed on Friday, when a bus fell into Ladakh’s Shyok river, hail from Satara and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra and have a history of military service in their families.

Subedar Vijay Sarjerao Shinde, who hailed from Visapur village in Khatav taluka of Satara and Naik Prashant Shivaji Jadhav (28) of Basarge village in Gadhinglaj taluka of Kolhapur, were among the deceased. The other five soldiers have been identified as Naib Subedar Gurudyal Sahu, Hav MD Saijal T, Naik Sandeep Kumar Pal, Naik Ramanuj Kumar and Lance Naik Bappaditya Thutia.

Army officers said the bus carrying 26 soldiers of 22 Maratha Light Infantry was moving from Partapur Transit Camp to a forward location at Hanif sub sector in Turtuk when it skidded off the road and fell into the river. The accident took place about 25 km from Thoise, a key military base in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley.

Naik Prashant Shivaji Jadhav, who had joined the 22 Maratha Light Infantry of the Indian Army eight years ago, is survived by wife Padma, 10-month-old daughter Niyati, parents Shivaji and Renuka Jadhav and three sisters. His father Shivaji Jadhav is a retired Army soldier. Bhagoji Kaginkar, a village-level official in Jadhav’s village of Basarge, said, “The Jadhav family has a rich history of service in the Army. Prashant’s father and three uncles retired from the Army and his cousins are currently serving. Their service in the military goes back generations.” Naik Jadhav had left for duty on April 29 after spending a few days in the village on leave.

He studied till Class 10, at his native Basarge, a small village located on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. He then moved to Gadhinglaj for his education till Class 12 after which he joined the Army. He got married three years ago.

Kaginkar added, “Prashant had wanted to join the Army since his college days. After joining the Army, he made sure that he remained in touch with everyone and was always in the front to help anyone in need – in person when he was on leave and also remotely whenever possible while on duty. We have not just lost a brave son, but a caring friend, a helping young man from the village. We firmly stand with his family in this difficult hour.” Local officials said Naik Prashant’s mortal remains will be flown to Belgaum in Karnataka, which is located 30 km from the village and also has the regimental centre of the Maratha Light Infantry. The last rites are slated to be performed on Sunday with military honours.

Subedar Vijay Sarjerao Shinde also hails from a family and village with a rich military history. His late father was a retired Army soldier and one of his two brothers is currently serving in the North Eastern theatre. Sub Shinde, who was in his mid-40s, is survived by wife Priyanka, twin daughters, two brothers and mother.

Bhausaheb Sawant, a village-level official in Shinde’s native village of Visapur, said, “He was kind-hearted and down to earth. He was also very disciplined. He took interest in farming and worked hard on their family farm during his leave. He wanted the younger generation to join the Armed forces and take our village’s military history forward.”

Local officials said Subedar Shinde’s mortal remains were to be flown to Pune and taken to his village by road. The last rites will be performed with military honours on Sunday.