Lack of trained staff puts question mark on setting up Covid centres at sugar mills

By virtue of their location in rural areas, sugar mills normally play important roles in the fight against Covid. (Representational)

LACK OF doctors and other trained medical personnel have put a brake on the sugar commissioner’s instructions to sugar mills to set up dedicated covid centres. The three sugar mills, which had set up such centres, had complained about these centres.

Concerned over the spread of Covid-19, former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar asked sugar mills to set up covid care centres and beds with ventilators within their premises. Following this, the sugar commissioner also issued orders asking mills to set up at least 25 beds for Covid-19 patients within their premises.

Three cooperative sugar mills, namely Vighanar in Junnar taluka of Pune district, Sahyadri in Karad taluka of Satara district, and Shree Datta Shetkari in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district, have already started massive covid care centres with more than 100 beds. The functioning of the centres was far from satisfactory as trained doctors and medical staff were missing from those areas.

“The state government was supposed to provide doctors and other staff but due to shortage of such staff, the centres are not functioning at their full capacity,” said an official.

Citing the example of these mills, other millers said while they were ready to provide the infrastructure, they did not have the means to provide trained staff to run the hospitals.

“There is acute shortage of doctors, nurses and even paramedics in urban and rural areas. So how can the government expect us to run the centres?” asked a sugar miller from Osmanabad district.

By virtue of their location in rural areas, sugar mills normally play important roles in the fight against Covid. Thus, the idea behind asking mills to set up dedicated Covid centres was to utilise the space and infrastructure available to address the spread of the virus in rural areas.

Dr Sadhana Tayade, state director of health, said each district had been directed to sanction their own Covid action plan. Collectors of each district have been authorised to appoint medical personnel while corporations have been instructed to provide human resources from their own funds.

“At our level, we are also sending bonded medical candidates to concerned circles where there is a requirement,” Dr Tayade said. She also said as part of the effort to get more doctors, they had also issued orders to 90 such medical personnel absent from duty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd