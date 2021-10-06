‘Lack of adherence to medical aid is a critical public health challenge’

In India and across the world, lack of adherence to medical treatment is a critical public health challenge. This can have significant implications for India, wherein non-adherence in the case of hypertension or cardiovascular complications, for instance, was observed in as many as 49.67% of patients, noted experts across therapeutic areas said at a virtual knowledge session on ‘Adherence: from treating diseases to treating people.’

In addition to poor adherence being the most important cause for uncontrolled blood pressure, as per the World Health Organisation, it is also responsible for uncontrolled blood sugar levels, which is a persistent problem across nearly 76.6% diabetics. If untreated, this can lead to complications like risk of ischemic heart disease, retinal diseases or blindness.

Addressing this challenge of poor adherence can thus be beneficial for India’s rising diabetic population of 77 million people (8.9% of the country’s population).

Worldwide, an estimated 31% patients never fill their prescriptions and 50% do not take treatment as indicated by their doctor. Treatment non-adherence has a drastic impact on our health and healthcare system, from the cost of treatment to rising health complications, risk of morbidity and mortality, experts said.