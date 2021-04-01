Pune: ‘Lack of adequate planning to tackle second wave’

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune scaled a new high, with 8,553 new infections detected on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

In order to overcome vaccine hesitancy, there should be an emphasis on education and a social media campaign that is scientific and attractive, according to representatives of social organisations. Disinformation and confusion being created on social media should be countered with a special cell, they said.

Dr Abhay Shukla, Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, Dr Sanjay Dabhade, Purnima Chikarmane, Kiran Moghe, Dr Anant Phadke and others have released a statement that has also pulled up the administration for lack of adequate planning to tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

“Irresponsible behaviour by people is being put forth as a reason for a second lockdown from certain government quarters. The shortage of hospital beds is an urgent issue, but the point is that the shortage has arisen after a year when the possibility of a second wave was known, and shows lack of adequate planning,” the statement read.

“While a lockdown may dampen the spread of the virus and help temporarily to overcome the crisis, given the socio-economic condition in our country, the economic consequences of a second lockdown are more likely to lead to hunger and morbidity due to lack of adequate attention to non-Covid illnesses,” the statement added.