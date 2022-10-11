Labourers will get Rs 4.75L to buy own house: Suresh Khade

STATE MINISTER for Labour Suresh Khade has said that the state government has directed all district collectors to provide details about the vacant government lands available in their respective districts so that they can be used for building homes for construction labourers.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction labourers faced a lot of problems as they did not have their own homes. Because of this, efforts are being undertaken by the state government to provide homes to registered labourers. All district collector offices have been directed to provide information about vacant government lands. For that, Rs 2.75 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Labour Department, Maharashtra, coming to a total of Rs 4.75 lakh will be given to the labourers to buy a house. We request all developers to participate in this initiative,” the minister said.

The minister was speaking during the ‘Pride Best Facility Award 2022’ organised by CREDAI Pune Metro recently along with its Labour Welfare Committee held at Hyatt, Pune. The second edition of the event was held under the Labour Camp Competition with support from Pride Group and Vilas Javdekar Developers. The awards were presented to the association’s developer members, who provide the best facilities to their labourers.