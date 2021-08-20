Buldana: 13 labourers die after vehicle carrying them slips off slushy road, falls into deep ditch

Thirteen labourers from Madhya Pradesh died and two others were injured in a mishap in Maharashtra’s Buldana district on Friday.

Buldana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chawaria said, “Thirteen labourers died after the tipper they were traveling in turned turtle near Dusarbid village, which is under the jurisdiction of Kindkhed Raja police station, on Friday morning.”

He added, “The tipper was carrying iron bars and was deployed for the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg. The temporary road built for ferrying material to the site had become slushy. As a result, the tipper leaned on one side and lost balance. It fell down in the adjoining 15-feet- deep part of the land, trapping the labourers under it. While some of them died on the spot, others succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Jalna.”

“All the labourers were from Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Among the survivors is the tipper driver and a eight-year-old girl, said Chawaria. The driver fled the scene after the mishap.

The two injured are in critical condition at a hospital in Jalna.

Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Pawar of Kindkhed Raja police station said the process of lodging an FIR against the contractor, who had hired the labourers, and the driver was in progress.

Pawar said the mishap occurred after the tipper driver moved the vehicle to the very edge of the slushy road to allow a bus coming from the opposite direction to pass. “As he tried to take the truck forward after the bus passed, the vehicle slipped on the left side due to the slush and fell into a 15-feet-deep ditch, turning turtle,” he said.

The names of the deceased are Ganesh Dawar, 20, Narayan Dawar, 25, Deepak Dawar, 21, Sunil Dawar, 22, all from from Melkhedi village in Khargone district, Govind Shilod, 25, from Bhondal village in Dhar district, Karan Makawane, 19, from Kakalpur (Dhar), Dinesh Gawad, 27, from Hanumatya village (Dhar), Jiten Makawani, 19, from Makshi village (Khargone), Dilip Katare, 25, from Ambapur village (Dhar), Mithun Machare, 19, from Tarapur village (Dhar), Lakshman Dawar, 20, from Mohida village (Khargone), Mahesh Katare, 32, from Bablai village (Khargone) and Devram Osre, 21, from Kachikuwa village (Khargone). The name of one of the injured is Lokesh Makvani, 21, from Kakalpur village in Dhar district.

Eknath Shinde visits Samruddhi Mahamarg stretch in Nagpur

Meanwhile, State Public Works Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Samruddhi Mahamarg stretch in Nagpur district on Friday to check the progress of the work. He told mediapersons that the stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi will open for traffic by December this year and the work for the entire highway from Nagpur to Mumbai will be completed by December 2022.

In December last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the highway and had said that the stretch up to Shirdi would open on May 1, 2021. Asked about the delay, Shinde said that it was due to the interruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

To a specific query, Shinde said, “There won’t be significant cost escalation due to the delay.”