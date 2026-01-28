Labourer plants diary at crime scene to mislead probe, held for double murder

Police found out that a woman identified as Ranjana Arun Waghmare (25), a native of Karjat in Raigad and Suraj Ankush Wagh (30), a native of Wangbi in Badlapur, worked with Borkar in Koyande area.

A 43-year-old man allegedly planted a small diary with a photo and phone number of a Tamarind trader at the crime scene to mislead the police investigation after allegedly murdering a woman in Baramati and her lover in Khed. Depsite this, Pune Pune rural police arrested the man who had in the past allegedly killed three persons.

On the morning of January 19, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Kalkhairewadi area in Baramati taluka, located around 75 km from Pune city.

As the police checked CCTV footage in the area, they zeroed in on suspicious movement of a man in the area. But the man could not be identified. The police found a small diary near the crime scene. The diary had the name, photo and phone number of a local Tamarind trader.