Labourer plants diary at crime scene to mislead probe, held for double murder

On the morning of January 19, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Kalkhairewadi area in Baramati taluka, located around 75 km from Pune city.

Police found out that a woman identified as Ranjana Arun Waghmare (25), a native of Karjat in Raigad and Suraj Ankush Wagh (30), a native of Wangbi in Badlapur, worked with Borkar in Koyande area.

A 43-year-old man allegedly planted a small diary with a photo and phone number of a Tamarind trader at the crime scene to mislead the police investigation after allegedly murdering a woman in Baramati and her lover in Khed. Depsite this, Pune Pune rural police arrested the man who had in the past allegedly killed three persons.

As the police checked CCTV footage in the area, they zeroed in on suspicious movement of a man in the area. But the man could not be identified. The police found a small diary near the crime scene. The diary had the name, photo and phone number of a local Tamarind trader.

When the police questioned the Tamarind trader, it soon became clear that the diary was a misdirection. When the police showed the trader the CCTV footage of the suspect seen near the crime scene, the trader identified him as Jaitu Chindhu Borkar (43), a resident of Koyande village Khed, who sometimes worked as labourer for the trader for harvesting Tamarind from the trees.

Police found out that a woman identified as Ranjana Arun Waghmare (25), a native of Karjat in Raigad and Suraj Ankush Wagh (30), a native of Wangbi in Badlapur, worked with Borkar in Koyande area. “Investigation revealed that Borkar was insisting Waghmare live with him, which she was refusing to do. Probe revealed that Waghmare and Wagh were in a relationship. On the night of January 17, Borkar murdered Wagh with a sharp weapon and dumped his body in a hilly area. He then forcibly brought Waghmare to Kalkhairewadi area in Baramati on January 18.” said an officer who is part of the probe.

“However Borkar was afraid that Waghmare could report Wagh’s murder to the police. So he also murdered her by bludgeoning her. Borker was subsequently placed under arrest and has been charged with murders of Wagh and Waghmare.” officer added.

Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural said, “Investigation has revealed that this was not the first time Borkar committed murders. In 2007 he had killed one person and in 2018 two persons in one incident. He was out on bail”.

 

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts.

