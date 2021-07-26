Labourer, his two sons drown in water-filled quarry at Kamshet

Police said the family was from Nanded and had moved to Pune in search of work. (Representational)

A 45-YEAR-OLD labourer and his two sons drowned in a an abandoned quarry, filled with water, near Kamshet in Pune district on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man and his sons had come to the area for a swim and were spending time near a waterfall in the area. The incident took place between 10 am and 11 am.

The deceased were identified as Piraji Sule (40) and his sons, Saeenath (14) and Sachin (12). Local residents told police that the two boys started drowning a while after they entered the water. Their father jumped after them to rescue them, but he drowned as well, police said.

Some local residents rushed to their aid, but they were pronounced brought dead after they were taken to a hospital, said an officer of the Pune rural police.

Police said the family was from Nanded and had moved to Pune in search of work.

