Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Labourer falls to death from 14th floor of under-construction building

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Devendra Kumar Ravidas (28), an FIR was registered at the Chaturshringi police station on Thursday, said officials.

Police said the construction crew had not taken necessary precautionary measures.

A 22-year-old labourer died on Wednesday after he fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Baner area, said police.

The deceased — Shyam Nema Ravidas, a resident of Hinjewadi — who worked at a construction site in Baner’s Pancard Club Road, was fitting tiles in an open balcony on around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, when he lost balance, fell from the 14th floor and died. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Devendra Kumar Ravidas (28), an FIR was registered at the Chaturshringi police station on Thursday, said officials.

Police said the construction crew had not taken necessary precautionary measures. The deceased was not provided with essential equipment like a helmet, a safety belt and a security net. The contractor, supervisor, safety officer and site engineer of the construction site have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence), said police.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:47:10 pm
