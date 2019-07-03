Maharashtra Labour Commissioner to builders: Shift construction workers to safe spots

Maharashtra Labour Commissioner Rajiv Jadhav on Tuesday said builders and developers have been asked to review the shelter arrangements made for construction workers and if those are found to be unsafe, they should be shifted to safer places.

“We are urging builders to take stock of the housing arrangements in the camps they have made for their construction workers. If the builders and developers think that construction workers are not safe at the site, then they should shift them to safer spots,” Jadhav told The Indian Express.

Jadhav said after the wall collapse on Saturday, in which 15 labourers were killed, the labour commissioner’s office has been in touch with various organisations like CREDAI, a body of real estate developers, as well as those representing construction workers. “We have held discussions with them regarding the steps that need to be taken to ensure the safety of construction workers. On our part, we have urged the organisations to take all the steps necessary for the safety of construction workers by taking up the issue with developers and builders who are their members,” he said.

The labour commissioner said given the incessant rains, there was a possibility of under-construction buildings collapsing. “It becomes imperative for those concerned, especially the builders or owners who are undertaking repairs and renovation work, to be on alert,” he said.

Denying allegations that the labour commissioner’s office was not taking effective steps to ensure the safety of labourers in the state, Jadhav said it has undertaken massive registration drives across the state. “We have registered 10 lakh construction workers. Once they are registered, the workers become eligible for various government benefits. We have as many as 30 schemes for construction workers, which include health schemes and accident insurance. We also take care of the education of construction workers’ children by providing scholarships to school and college students,” he said.