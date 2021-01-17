Kushal-CREDAI plans to expand scope of skill development initiative

If site supervisors, contractors and other field staff are trained along with labourers, then it will make construction work more efficient, enhance quality, promote safety measures and reduce wastage of materials, which will benefit developers. (Express Photo)

The CREDAI-Pune Metro under its Kushal initiative is planning to expand its skill development drive by involving other technical and field staff at construction sites, including site supervisors and contractors, in the programme.

According to J P Shroff, chairman of Kushal and Labour Welfare Committee of CREDAI-Pune Metro, as the Kushal initiative has been involved in skill upgradation and upliftment of construction workers since 2011, the plan to advance training among other staff will benefit developers and enable them to provide better quality homes to customers.

“Considering how skill upgradation training benefits construction workers, making them more productive and helping increase their income level, we want to widen our scope by training other staff as well. If site supervisors, contractors and other field staff are trained along with labourers, then it will make construction work more efficient, enhance quality, promote safety measures and reduce wastage of materials, which will benefit developers, who’ll be able to provide better work. Through its skilling programme, Kushal has not only helped workers raise their income but also helped on family level through its initiatives involving opening of bank accounts and promoting health awareness,” said Shroff.

Till date, Kushal-Credai has trained more than 35,000 labourers across Pune since 2011 under its skill development programme.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.