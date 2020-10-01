Major fire at chemical factory on Pune-Solapur road doused after 4 fours

The fire, which is believed to have caused major losses, was brought under control after an operation that lasted for four hours.

A major fire was reported at a chemical manufacturing factory in the industrial cluster of Kurkumbh on the Pune-Solapur road in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders and supplementary tankers from fire brigades of the Kurkumbh MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area, Baramati and Pune fire services were rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted at around 1.45 am. At least 10 workers, who were present on the spot when the mishap took place, managed to escape unhurt.

The fire, which is believed to have caused major losses, was brought under control after an operation that lasted for four hours.

The unit manufactures various types of chemicals and a storage of solvents is suspected to have aggravated the fire, officials said.

The industrial area is located in Daund taluka of Pune district, around 70 kilometers from Pune city.

In the third week of May this year, a major fire was reported from another industrial unit in the same area.

