2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela: AAP alleges irregularities in dustbin procurement, authorities deny charges

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Wednesday rejected allegations of irregularities in the procurement process for dustbins ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, saying that there was no truth to the charges levelled against it.

The clarification follows claims made by Vijay Kumbhar, vice-president of the Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who alleged that the Authority had issued an expression of interest (EOI) on Tuesday containing conditions similar to those found in a tender process.

“It’s not a tender, just an EOI to call for various designs for dustbins so that we get the best fit for Nashik, especially due to monsoons,” Shekhar Singh, Kumbh Mela Commissioner, told The Indian Express.

“For this, we are calling for demos to be put up during the upcoming monsoon. Once the design is finalised after evaluation, we will call for a tender with financial bids, he said, adding, “We did the same with toilet design and technology last year, where around 21 demonstrations were received.”

Shekhar Singh, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner, denied there were any irregularities in the procurement process for dustbins for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. (Express Photo) Shekhar Singh, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner, denied there were any irregularities in the procurement process for dustbins for the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. (Express Photo)

However, Kumbhar, who said he has complained to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the EOI was “suspicious”. “Has the Kumbha Mela Authority issued a tender for dustbins or an EOI from contractors? It seems to be a tender as all the conditions mentioned are related to the tender process,” he said.

Pointing out that contractors only had a nine-day deadline to submit their bid, Kumbhar added, “Most of the conditions mentioned are not in favour of medium- and small-scale industries. There is zero transparency in the evaluation criteria. An immediate inquiry is required. Public money must be spent with full accountability and transparency.”

Kumbhar claimed that the EOI published online by the Kumbh Mela Authority resembled “a regular tender process”. “It is highly likely that this method was adopted to bypass the need for formal administrative approval and a detailed project report (DPR),” he alleged.

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Kumbhar also alleged that the EOI contained criteria that go beyond the usual scope of the document. He alleged that instead of simply gauging market interest and identifying options, the document imposed conditions such as three years of mandatory registration, a minimum annual turnover of Rs 38 lakh, prior experience in government projects worth Rs 1 crore, and the submission of both technical and financial proposals.

Kumbhar further pointed out that it specified a date for opening technical bids, defined evaluation criteria, and provided a pre-bid query format—”benchmarks of a regular tender”.

“In government procurement, it is the content and intent that matter, not the title. The conditions within the document confirm that this is not an EOI, but a tender in reality,” he added. “In a massive religious and public event like the Kumbh Mela, every rupee belongs to the public. Therefore, the process must be transparent, legal, and fair. The ‘tender’ hiding behind the mask of an ‘EOI’ has now been exposed,” he claimed.

Nashik Kumbh Mela: Free skill training, 5,000 vendor spots

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will be held between July and September next year as the primary Mela period, with preparations and associated activities spanning a longer duration.

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The Kumbh Mela administration said the event is projected to generate up to Rs 27,000 crore in total economic activity, as per estimates by deAsra Foundation under its knowledge partnership with the NTKMA.

“Simhastha is not just a religious event. It represents a significant economic opportunity for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Our focus is to ensure that this economic activity translates into tangible benefits for local vendors, service providers and small entrepreneurs across all levels,” said Singh.

The projections underline that every rupee spent directly by visitors can generate more than two times additional economic activity in the broader economy, making the Simhastha Kumbh Mela not only a religious congregation but also a major economic driver for the region, the administration said.

To ensure that this economic opportunity meaningfully benefits local communities, deAsra Foundation, in partnership with the KTMA, is developing a comprehensive policy framework focused on nano and small enterprises. The framework emphasises five sectors where local businesses can capture maximum value: religious retail, food services, accommodation, recreation, and local transport. Under the proposed incentive structure, free skill training will be provided to over 30,000 individuals. Five thousand designated vendor spots will be allocated across Mela areas amidst other initiatives.

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The Foundation’s estimates are benchmarked against two data points: the Nashik Kumbh 2015, which drew 3 crore visitors, and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, which saw 66 crore visitors and Rs 3 lakh crore in spending.

“The Kumbh creates a unique multiplier effect where direct spending triggers wider economic gains. By preparing nano-enterprises to participate across direct, indirect and induced channels, we can ensure that the benefits of this large-scale economic activity are widely distributed and sustained beyond the event,” Pradnya Godbole, CEO, deAsra Foundation, said.