Saturday, September 05, 2020
Krishna Prakash takes charge as Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Prakash is known to be the first civil servant in India who completed the Ironman Triathlon in France in 2017. He has earlier worked with various police establishments.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 5, 2020 10:33:51 pm
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, r Krishna Prakash, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police chief, Pimpri-Chinchwad new police chief, pune news, indian express newsIPS officer Krishna Prakash who took charge as the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police (Right) and Outgoing Commissioner Sandeep Bisnoi. (Twitter @PCcityPolice)

IPS officer Krishna Prakash took charge as the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Saturday. He took charge from outgoing Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief Sandeep Bisnoi.

He has earlier worked with various police establishments. As superintendent of police, he had handled the communal riots in Sangli district’s Miraj town in 2009.

Speaking to mediapersons after taking charge as the police commissioner, Prakash said his priority was to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. He also talked about understanding the law and order problems in Pimpri-Chinchwad and preparing an action plan to tackle them.

He appealed to local residents to follow the law, and urged anybody with any information about criminal activities to message him on 8805081111. The police chief promised anonymity for those who share such information.

