Krida Prabodhini, SNBP Academy enter last 8; join MPHA, Jai Bharat in KOs

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: October 5, 2018 4:26:29 am
Hosts SNBP Academy were on song in their Pool-A encounter. (Representational Imahge)

Pune-based Krida Prabodhini, SNBP Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association (MPHA) and Jai Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana, booked quarter-final berths with comfortable wins to top their respective pools in the third SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys Under-16) at the Shiv Chhattrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge-Balewadi, in Pune on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Army Boys Sports Company, Bihar and Sports Authority of Gujarat walked into the last 8. In a Pool-D encounter, last year’s third-placed Krida Prabodhini logged their second win downing Hockey Coorg 11-0. The win was fashioned by Akshay Shende’s four goal effort.

Hosts SNBP Academy were on song in their Pool-A encounter. They recorded the highest score of the day beating Hockey Dhulia 13-0. Shadab Mohammed had the distinction of scoring a hattrick inside three minutes to lead the way.

From Pool C, Haryana’s Jai Bharat Hockey, moved to the knockouts with a 5-1 victory over Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA). Later, from Pool-B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association recorded their second win in as many days, putting out Delhi’s Guman Hera Risers 3-1.

