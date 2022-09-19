Kranti Kanade’s ‘Peepal Tree’ nominated for Best Political Film by US-based Political Film Society

Filmmaker Kranti Kanade’s ‘Peepal Tree’, a drama that exposes the institutional apathy towards the felling of urban trees, tells the story of a family that tries to protect such trees with the help of an activist. Slated for release in Indian cinemas on September 23, the movie has been nominated by the US-based Political Film Society in the Best Political Film category along with Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’.

Kanade, whose earlier film ‘CRD’, released in the USA and India to critical acclaim, told The Indian Express that the film was shot in Pune. “We are at a stage in the world where we have to make consequential films. Environmentally, we are at a stage where we are blind and before we go fully deaf we need to make these consequential films. There is a large young population living in the virtual world where you can fix your face and environment with a small click, but in real life it will take a humongous effort and hence there is a need to create a sense of civic dignity,” he said.

In the film, when a police academy fells trees illegally, a concerned family confronts it only to learn that the act is a non-cognisable offence without penal provision. They approach a tree activist, but things are not that simple. Based on a true account, in one of the scenes, the lead character vehemently and vulnerably declares, “I will leave this city if they kill that Peepal Tree.” Kanade is also a social entrepreneur who has planted more than 7,000 trees and helped rehabilitate over 300 destitute children.

His film ‘CRD’ crossed 50 days in Indian Cinemas and saw 100% ratings on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while his movie ‘Gandhi of The Month’ stars the legendary Hollywood actor Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Taxi Driver, The Piano, Mean Streets). Kanade’s children’s film ‘Mahek’ too won awards in festivals around the world and ‘Chaitra’ won five national film awards, becoming India’s official entry to the Student Oscars. Kanade studied at UCLA, FTII and Fergusson College and spends his time in Pune and Los Angeles.

The Political Film Society, a non-profit corporation, was formed in 1986 to honour outstanding films on social issues and gives out annual awards to filmmakers who present penetrating analyses that inform the public about various issues. The awards are in five categories – Best Political Film, Best Film on Democracy, Best Film Exposé, Best Film on Human Rights and Best Film on Peace. Earlier award recipients include Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning ‘Argo’, Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Hurt Locker’, Roman Polanski’s ‘The Ghost Writer’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘Munich’.