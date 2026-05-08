KPIT Technologies co-founder Ravi Pandit dies at 76 in Pune

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Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of KPIT Technologies, passed away in Pune early on Friday, May 8. He was 76.
The cremation will be held at Vaikunth crematorium at 10.30 am.
KPIT Group, in a statement, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr Ravi Pandit, on the morning of 8th May 2026.”
Born in 1950, Pandit earned a Master’s degree in Finance and Controls from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974.
A chartered accountant by profession, Pandit came back to India in 1976 to work at Kirtane and Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), founded by his father, Balkrishna Ramchandra Pandit.
He expanded the practice into management consulting and information technology, and KPIT was incorporated in 1990.
Writer Saaz Aggarwal, who has known him for many years, said, “Their first machines were bought on instalments structured around client payments as they built software for local companies and slowly began taking on international assignments. In the decades that followed, KPIT grew into one of India’s most respected technology firms, a leader in the automotive sector, and for a culture that combined innovation with environmental consciousness.”
According to Aggarwal, despite enormous success, Pandit remained grounded and retained clarity about what he wanted to build. “For him, technology was never only about business. It was also about culture, ethics, teamwork, and the idea of creating institutions that outlast individuals.”
Pandit was also a trustee of Pune International Centre, a multi-dimensional policy think tank. According to the KPIT website, he has served as a board member of companies such as Thermax and institutions like the World Resources Institute, India, and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme. He had served as president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCIA) and chairman of the Research Council at CEERI.
Meher Pudumjee, chairperson of Thermax, in his condolence message, termed Pandit a wonderful human being who did so much for society.
“This is deeply shocking and sad news. Our heartfelt condolences to Nirmala and the entire family. It is a huge loss for India, our Board, and everyone who worked with him… His vision and relentless commitment to sustainability and a greener future will be greatly missed,” said Pudumjee.
Prominent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, who wrote a book with Pandit titled ‘From Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting’, said, “Ravi has been very close to me. I was on the KPIT board for almost nine years. He was a person who had his heart in the right place. The amount of social contributions he has made is incredible. Particularly for promoting young talent in science, he has started several programmes right from school children to young innovators.”
Mashelkar recalled the “grand vision” of Pandit. “For example, he undertook a hydrogen fuel cell sustainability initiative, in association with the National Chemical Laboratory, which resulted in India’s first bus running on fuel cells. Here was a businessman who made social service his business. During the Covid times, I remember he sort of invested his money to create an affordable ventilator for those who could not afford it.”