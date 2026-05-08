KPIT Technologies co-founder Ravi Pandit dies at 76 in Pune

Ravi Pandit earned a Master’s degree in Finance and Controls from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

Ravi Pandit, co-founder and chairman of KPIT Technologies, passed away in Pune early on Friday, May 8. He was 76.

The cremation will be held at Vaikunth crematorium at 10.30 am.

KPIT Group, in a statement, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr Ravi Pandit, on the morning of 8th May 2026.”

Born in 1950, Pandit earned a Master’s degree in Finance and Controls from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974.

A chartered accountant by profession, Pandit came back to India in 1976 to work at Kirtane and Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), founded by his father, Balkrishna Ramchandra Pandit.