Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

As ‘Koyta’ gangs strike fear, police launch crackdown

On Monday, two back-to-back incidents were reported from the Janwadi area and Tapkir Galli mobile market.

Multiple incidents have been reported in Pune recently where gangs of miscreants have attacked and terrorised people with machetes, also known as 'Koytas'. (Express Photo)
As criminal gangs wielding ‘Koytas’ or machetes and swords continue to spread terror in parts of the city, Pune police launched a combing operation along with cracking down on the illegal sale of these sharp weapons on Tuesday.

The Crime Branch said stringent action is being taken against these gangs — locally referred to as ‘Koyta’ gangs. In spite of arrests made by local police stations and the Crime Branch, groups of miscreants continue to go on a rampage.

On Monday, two back-to-back incidents were reported from the Janwadi area and Tapkir Galli mobile market.

The incident in Janwadi was reported in the early hours of Monday around 4 am when miscreants brandishing machetes and swords went on a rampage and damaged at least 10 vehicles.

Officials from Chatushrungi police station said that teams had been formed to arrest the suspects. In another incident, a group wielding ‘Koytas’ and sticks vandalised shops and attacked people in Tapkir Galli mobile market on Monday evening. Faraskhana police have arrested one person and detained two minors in the case.

Meanwhile, starting 9 pm on Monday the Crime Branch launched a citywide combing operation in which multiple police teams conducted on-the-spot checks of as many as 3,765 criminals on police records. The operation went on till early hours of Tuesday.

During the searches, teams seized as many as 145 machetes and three swords illegally possessed by some of these history-sheeters.

Officials from Unit 1 of the Crime Branch received information that a person was illegally selling machetes from a hardware shop in Bohri Aali area.

A team raided the shop on Tuesday and seized 105 machetes. Police have arrested the owner of the shop, Hussain Khojema Rajgara (32).

Raising the issue of the ‘Koyta’ gangs in Pune, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar recently said in the Assembly, “In the name of Koyta gangs, miscreants go on rampage brandishing machetes and terrorising people. They are robbing women of jewellery, damaging vehicles, entering shops and refusing to pay bills…”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 04:42 IST
