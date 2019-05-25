Kothrud delivers for BJP again, contributes over 1 lakh votes to Bapat’s record margin

While BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Girish Bapat won by a record 3.24 lakh votes, it was in the Kothrud assembly segment that he fared the best. Bapat led over his rival, Congress candidate Mohan Joshi, by thousands of votes in the other five assembly segments in the Pune constituency as well.

Advertising

He managed to get a lead of over one lakh votes in Kothrud, where he got 1,48,570 votes while Joshi received only 42,374 votes. “I am glad that the Kothrud assembly segment continues to… get maximum votes for the BJP,” said Bapat during a media interaction on Friday.

The Pune parliamentary constituency includes the assembly segments of Vadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth.

In Vadgaonsheri, Bapat was able to get 1,17,664 votes while Joshi got 60,643 votes.

Advertising

“Sitting BJP legislator Jagdish Mulick had assured us a lead of 50,000 votes in Vadgaonsheri. We were not confident of a lead but he kept his word,” said Bapat.

The Parvati assembly segment also delivered for Bapat, as he received 1,16,899 votes while Joshi got only 50,567 votes. Bapat, the MLA from Kasba, got almost double the votes of his rival in that assembly segment, securing 1,03,563 votes compared to Joshi’s 51,192 votes.

Bapat bagged 77,962 votes in Shivajinagar assembly segment while Joshi got only 48,450 votes.

But the BJP leader had a narrower lead, less than 30,000, in Shivajinagar. It was in Pune Cantonment assembly segment that Bapat faced the toughest fight, securing 67,177 votes while Joshi bagged 54,444 votes.