Koshyari lowered the dignity of Governor’s post, say Shivaji descendants

Minutes after Bhagat Singh Koshyari made his exit as Governor of Maharashtra, the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji who have been leading the agitation for the 81-year-old’s oustre minced no words in attacking him even as they expressed anger over what they termed delayed action in showing him the door.

BJP MP Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhosale who held several press conferences in Satara, Pune and Delhi in recent past over Koshyari’s remarks on the Maratha warrior king once again castigated the outgoing Governor for what he described as his “irresponsible behaviour.” He said, “He (Koshyari) lowered the prestige of the Governor’s post. He targeted and insulted national icons who laid the foundation of this country.”

Said Udayanraje, “Those who occupy important posts should behave responsibly…Koshyari did not behave responsibly. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is worshipped as God. Those who cannot scale the height he achieved in his life and then make utterances (over the 17th century king)… this is nothing but signs of a deranged mind.”

Udayanraje said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always took everyone along during his reign. And that is why he could establish Swarajya. I have no hatred against anyone but I will strongly oppose wrong-doers and those who commit injustice…Looking at Koshyari’s age, it is expected that he will behave responsibly, but he didn’t.”

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, another descendant of Shivaji, called the replacement of the Governor a delayed action on part of the Central government. “There was massive uproar in Maharashtra…But he was still allowed to continue in office. First he insulted Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and then insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was repeatedly indulging in such acts. He should have been removed at least two months back…They have delayed taking action against him,” said Sambhajiraje.

He further said, “Maharashtra is a land where people from different backgrounds, caste, creed and religions co-existed peacefully for centuries. Maharashtra is an abode of culture and tradition. The Governor, during his tenure, tried to disturb peace through his utterances and tried to wreck Maharashtra’s sacred culture…It is sad that such a man was made the Governor and was allowed to continue in office.”

In November last year, Koshyari had raked up a controversy by labelling Shivaji as an icon of “olden days”.