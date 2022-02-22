Koregoan Bhima Inquiry Commission: Pawar seeks adjournment of hearing, wants time to submit additional info

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who visited the office of Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry in Mumbai on Monday, sought adjournment of his hearing scheduled on February 23 as he wanted more time for filing an additional affidavit with detailed information.

“Pawar sought adjournment of his hearing. He said he wanted time to file an additional affidavit before the commission with detailed information. The commission asked him to submit an application in this regard,” said V V Palnitkar, secretary of the commission.

Accordingly, Pawar is likely to file an application on Wednesday seeking adjournment of his hearing.

The two-member commission headed by retired High Court Justice J N Patel is probing into the causes of the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured. The Commission had summoned Pawar to depose as a witness on February 23 and 24.

Following the January 1 violence, he had raised questions about the role of Hindutva groups in the clashes. But in his affidavit, submitted before the Commission in October 2018, Pawar had stated that he was “not in a position to specifically make allegations against any particular organisation” for causing the Koregaon Bhima violence.

He also stated, “It is unfortunate that the state government and law enforcement authorities failed to protect the interest of the common man residing at Koregaon Bhima and around localities of Pune district. The active role of right-wing forces behind the violence at Koregaon Bhima can’t be ruled out. However, concrete evidence can be gathered only by the law enforcement agencies of the state.”

Meanwhile, senior police officer Ravindra Sengaonkar deposed as a witness before the commission in Mumbai on Monday. Currently an inspector general posted in Mumbai, he was the additional commissioner (south region) of Pune City Police at the time of the violence.

Sengaonkar had filed the affidavit on behalf of Pune City Police in November 2018. Shaniwar Wada, where the Elgaar Parishad was held on December 31, 2017, falls under the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. Pune Police had alleged that “provocative speeches” made at the Elgaar Parishad and during the previous campaigns for the event were among the factors that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

In his affidavit, Sengaonkar had alleged that members of the banned CPI Maoist played a role in organising the Elgaar Parishad as “part of the strategy of the outfit to overthrow the democratic system established in the country as per the Indian Constitution”.

The affidavit alleged that some of the organisers of the event, and others who were later named as accused this case, were found to be working as per this strategy of the CPI-Maoist. Sengaonkar has also attached a report on the probe into the Elgaar Parishad case that eventually led to the arrest of several activists from across the country.

The affidavit stated that “speeches causing “varg kalah (class conflict) were made during the Elgaar Parishad. “… speeches, statements and other objectionable programmes held at the Elgaar Parishad were provocative. It resulted in tensions among the people gathered at Koregaon Bhima on January 1 and caused hatred and differences in the society, and serious law and order situation leaving its impact across the state”.

Sengaonkar’s chief examination was recorded by the commission’s lawyer Aashish Satpute.

During his cross-examination by lawyer B G Bansode, Sengaonkar said he was in charge of the bandobast at the Elgaar Parishad. When Bansode asked if the Elgaar Parishad was peaceful, Sengoankar replied, “There was no violence. However, the speeches were very provocative. It could have left long-term psychological scars in the minds of people, therefore I do not treat it to be peaceful.”

The senior police officer’s cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.