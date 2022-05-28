Koregaon Bhima violence: Panel summons Pune divisional commissioner to appear as witness

KOREGAON BHIMA Commission of Inquiry has summoned IAS officer Saurabh Rao, who is currently the divisional commissioner of Pune, to appear as a witness during the hearings on June 6 and 7.

The two-member commission, headed by retired judge Justice J N Patel, is probing into the cause of violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

Rao was the collector of Pune district at the time of violence in the Koregaon Bhima area in which one person had died and several others were left injured.

V V Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, confirmed that a summons was issued to Rao.

“Saurabh Rao was initially asked to appear on June 9 and 10. But the schedule has been changed and he has now been asked to appear on June 6 and 7,” said Palnitkar.

Rao had filed an affidavit before the commission through special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray, mainly regarding the preparations made by the district administration for the January 1 event at ‘Jaystambh’ on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima.

As per historical records, ‘Jaystambh (military monument)’ was erected (at Perne village in Pune district) by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas or the Maratha forces at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

Earlier this month, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was among the witnesses who deposed before the commission during the hearings held in Mumbai.

The commission will now conduct hearings in Pune between June 6 and 10. Along with Rao, the commission has also summoned retired Indian Army officer Honorary Captain Balasaheb Jamadar, who is the sixth successor of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, a soldier from the British Army, who was wounded in the battle of Koregaon Bhima. Britishers had appointed Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar as the ‘in-charge’ of the ‘Jaystambh.’

Also, the commission has summoned three police officers to appear as witnesses during the hearings in Pune. They include senior officer Sandeep Pakhale, who was the additional commissioner of Pune rural police, deputy superintendent of police Ganesh More (now retired) and assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Galande, who was heading the Shikrapur police station, at the time of violence in Koregaon Bhima.