Koregaon Bhima violence: Maharashtra HRC summons SP as lawyer seeks status report of case against Sambhaji Bhide

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has issued a summons to the Superintendent (SP) of Pune Rural Police following a complaint filed by Aditya Mishra, a lawyer, seeking a status report from police in the case against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide pertaining to the Koregaon Bhima violence case. As per the summons dated April 1, the commission has asked the SP to appear before its court on April 5.

In his complaint, Mishra has referred to a newspaper report dated March 28, 2018, regarding the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s statement that there was no evidence against Bhide in the case.

Mishra stated in the complaint, “Can anyone frame any XYZ as an accused casually without any evidence, on the basis of hearsay?” He further pleaded that a status report be sought from police in the case against Bhide. Mishra has also sought from the commission “necessary directions as per law in the interest of justice”.

Violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, had left one person dead and several others injured. The day after the violence, Anita Sawale, had filed a complaint against Hindutva leaders Bhide and Milind Ekbote, accusing them of instigating the violence. A resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sawale is the leader of political outfit Bahujan Republican Socialist Party.

Ekbote was arrested by the Pune Rural Police in this case after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court, but was later granted bail. Police never arrested Bhide, citing lack of evidence.