Koregaon Bhima violence: CID detains fourth suspect in Rahul Phatangade murder case

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained a suspect in connection with the murder of Rahul Phatangade, a 30-year-old youth who was killed at Sanaswadi on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, during the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1.

The suspect, identified as Suraj Shinde, was picked up by officials of the Chaturshringi police station from Tembhurni in Solapur district and handed over to the CID team that is investigating the case. Shinde is a native of Daund taluka in Pune district, said police.

“We have detained one person based on concrete leads. He was held by Chaturshringi police and handed over to us. Further investigation is on,” said state CID chief Sanjay Kumar.

Shinde may be arrested on Thursday after the verification procedure is completed, said police sources.

On June 8, the state CID had released a video and photographs of four suspects allegedly involved in Phatangade’s murder. The video and photographs later went viral on social media.

Phatangade, a member of the Maratha community and resident of Sainath Nagar in Sanaswadi, was accosted by a mob and beaten to death on January 1.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Shikrapur police station. Earlier, Pune Rural Police had arrested three persons in connection with the case. All three suspects are residents of Pargaon Sudrik village in Ahmednagar district. Police had said the trio was arrested on the basis of footage of the violent clashes. Later, the investigation in the case was handed over to the state CID.

During the violence, several people, including police personnel, were injured in villages near Pune, at a time when lakhs of Dalits had come to the Jaystambh in Perne village to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

