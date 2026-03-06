Koregaon Bhima violence: Author Vishwas Patil cross-examined on characters in his novel

Noted author and retired IAS officer Vishwas Patil was on Friday cross examined before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry by special public prosecutor (SPP) Shishir Hiray.

Patil was for the most part cross examined about some of the “imaginary” characters in his novel Sambhaji. The novel, published about 20 years ago, is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The commission had summoned Patil following an application filed by advocate Mangesh Deshmukh of the Vadhu Budruk Gram Panchayat in Pune district. Advocate Deshmukh said that Patil’s novel Sambhaji had without any contemporary historical evidence mentioned that a person named Govind Mahar was involved in performing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s last rites. Patil was the president of the 99th All India Marathi Literary Meet held in Satara in January this year.